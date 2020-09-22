https://justthenews.com/government/courts-law/hold-kentucky-ag-announces-charges-shooting-death-breonna-taylor?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

One of three Louisville, Ky., police officers involved in the fatal shooting of Breonna Taylor was charged Wednesday in connection with the case.

A warrant has been issued for ex-Officer Brett Hankison’s arrest, and bail was set at $15,000. Two other officers involved in the shooting, during a drug raid, were not charged.

The charge was announced by a grand jury. Hankisson was charged on three counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, a felony, in the March 13 incident.

The maximum penalty for a charge of wanton endangerment in Kentucky is five years.

Taylor was fatally shot five times in her apartment in Louisville when several police officers entered her home using no-knock warrants obtained for a drug-investigation, the subject of which did not reside at Taylor’s address.

Taylor was a 26-year-old black female and emergency medical technician.

Officers involved in incident say they identified themselves before entering Taylor’s apartment. The gun fire started when police entered the apartment and Taylor’s boyfriend fire a handgun, purportedly thinking the incident was a break-in.

For more than six months, Louisville residents, and observers across the nation have been waiting to see whether Attorney General Daniel Cameron will impose charges on Sgt. Jonathan Mattingly, Detective Myles Cosgrove, and former Detective Brett Hankison, all of whom reportedly fired their weapons that evening.

Kentucky State Police cars and oranges cones were already in place Wednesday morning as the state’s largest city prepared for the long-awaited announcement. In advance of Cameron’s announcement, Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer declared a state of emergency for the city.

Barricades have been erected surrounding Jefferson Square Park, where protests over Taylor’s death took place during the summer months, and federal office buildings, including the Louisville courthouse, have been closed for the remainder of the week.

“Our goal is ensuring space and opportunity for potential protesters to gather and express their First Amendment rights after the announcement. At the same time, we are preparing for any eventuality to keep everyone safe,” said the mayor.

Last week, the Taylor family was awarded a $12 million settlement by the state of Kentucky, which also pledged to implement several police reforms as part of the deal.

