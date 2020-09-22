https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/PeteButtigieg-pence-kamalaharris/2020/09/22/id/988282

Former Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg is doubling as Vice President Mike Pence during mock debates with Democratic vice presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., according to Bloomberg.

Buttigieg was chosen to play the role because he once held office as mayor of South Bend, Indiana, the same state Pence presided as governor before becoming vice president.

Buttigieg nearly tied with Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., during the Iowa caucuses before ending his primary run, just before Super Tuesday. He later threw his support behind Joe Biden.

Harris and Pence are scheduled to debate on October 7 in Salt Lake City, moderated by Susan Page of USA Today. That debate will follow a week after a September 29 debate between Biden and President Donald Trump in Cleveland, Ohio.

“He’s a good debater. So, I’m so concerned, like I can only disappoint,” Harris said of Pence at a fundraiser Monday, according to Bloomberg.

