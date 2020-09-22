https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/09/22/canadian-woman-charged-with-sending-ricin-to-president-trump-had-previously-been-deported/

As Twitchy reported last week, a package containing the poison ricin and addressed to President Trump was intercepted by law enforcement. U.S. authorities now have a suspect in custody, a Canadian woman who had tweeted about killing the president.

Woman accused of mailing ricin to Trump identified as Pascale Ferrier https://t.co/1cNdvBS5Ep pic.twitter.com/tZNSpKGUK3 — New York Post (@nypost) September 22, 2020

The Canadian woman charged for sending ricin to President Trump & law enforcement agencies in Texas was previously deported. Pascale Ferrier tried to cross back into the US on Sunday & was found carrying a gun. She recently tweeted about killing Trump. https://t.co/nvACsTHsTP pic.twitter.com/EnuKaViQwY — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) September 22, 2020

The New York Post reports:

[Pascale] Ferrier had been living in the US last year and was arrested in Mission, Texas, in March 2019 for using a fake driver’s license, according to court records cited by the news outlet. She pleaded not guilty and spent 20 days in the slammer before the charge was eventually dismissed because it was her first offense, the CBC reported. On Monday, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police searched a condo in Saint-Hubert on Montreal’s South Shore in connection with the ricin-laced envelopes.

In a separate piece, the Post reports:

Ferrier, who had been living in the US last year, was deported to Canada after authorities found she overstayed her six-month visa and had committed a crime while in America, the New York Times reported, citing a senior intelligence official. Court records show that in March 2019, she was arrested in Texas on tampering with a government record charges. But the Times said she was also busted for possession of an unlicensed weapon and resisting arrest. She was found to be carrying a fake driver’s license, the official told the outlet.

Ferrier, who recently tweeted the hashtag #killtrump, describes herself in her Twitter bio as a “techno-creative Nomad.”

Gee, but this person looks so sane and trustworthy. They must be mistaken. — Krista Loughnane (@kristaloughnane) September 22, 2020

Looks like a person well acquainted with kitchen style chemical labs. — DeviledChickenLittle (@RealWomenVoters) September 22, 2020

Looks like she tested the product before she sent it — Maximo Supreme (@MainManMax18) September 22, 2020

I assume her GoFundMe has already been established and exceeded its goal. — Guy Faux (@Faux_Guy_) September 22, 2020

I’m shocked she’s not a professor at a major university — RPK (@RPK_) September 22, 2020

Exactly what I expected her to look like. — Lauren 🇺🇸 (@MAGA_GRL_4Life) September 22, 2020

Pretty much what I expected. — just me (@crazy_sheet) September 22, 2020

They all have that crazy eye thing pic.twitter.com/Tk8OBGcwDE — Thurston Howell III (@GeeZee17407055) September 22, 2020

She looks so stable though — Paul Coleman (@pcoleman76) September 22, 2020

See, these beauty pageants for young kids are too much as they get older — jeff (@kidredshirt) September 22, 2020

Ferrier was to appear in court Tuesday afternoon.

Related:

Reports: Secret Service intercepted package containing ricin that was addressed to President Trump https://t.co/IXcJy6RI5e — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) September 19, 2020

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

