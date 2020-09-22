https://www.theepochtimes.com/cdc-issues-notice-after-publishing-draft-recommendations-in-error_3508964.html

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has issued a notice on its website saying that a draft document of its recommendations about now the CCP virus spreads was posted in error.

The CDC is now updating its recommendations, the statement said. The removed draft included two paragraphs that repeated similar but confusing statements.

One stated that the main way the virus spreads is “thought to be” through “respiratory droplets or small particles, such as those in aerosols, produced when an infected person coughs, sneezes, sings, talks, or breathes.”

But a later paragraph said that spread through “droplets and airborne particles” was only “possible.”

The current information has removed the mention of “particles” and spread from breathing.

It says spread is thought to occur “through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs, sneezes, or talks.”

The World Health Organization (WHO) in July acknowledged that there was “evidence emerging” that COVID-19 could be spread through the air, although the WHO’s technical lead for infection prevention and control, Benedetta Allegranzi, said that the reports were not yet definitive.

The WHO’s statement came after scientists from 32 countries appealed in a letter to the medical community and relevant international bodies urging them “to recognize the potential for airborne spread of coronavirus disease 2019.”

