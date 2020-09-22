https://www.dailywire.com/news/cdc-labels-trick-or-treating-high-risk-for-spreading-covid-19

It’s not too early to wonder whether Santa Claus will be able to slink down the chimney this Christmas and deliver toys to all the good boys and girls of the world.

But Halloween, at least, looks like a washout this year. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced on Monday that trick-or-treating is “higher risk” and advised Americans to avoid the activity to stem the spread of COVID-19.

Said the CDC — “Avoid these higher-risk activities to help prevent the spread of the virus that causes COVID-19:”

Participating in traditional trick-or-treating where treats are handed to children who go door to door

Having trunk-or-treat where treats are handed out from trunks of cars lined up in large parking lots

Attending crowded costume parties held indoors

Going to an indoor haunted house where people may be crowded together and screaming

Going on hayrides or tractor rides with people who are not in your household

Using alcohol or drugs, which can cloud judgment and increase risky behaviors

Traveling to a rural fall festival that is not in your community if you live in an area with community spread of COVID-19

Among the “lower risk activities”:

Carving or decorating pumpkins with members of your household and displaying them

Carving or decorating pumpkins outside, at a safe distance, with neighbors or friends

Decorating your house, apartment, or living space

Doing a Halloween scavenger hunt where children are given lists of Halloween-themed things to look for while they walk outdoors from house to house admiring Halloween decorations at a distance

Having a virtual Halloween costume contest

Having a Halloween movie night with people you live with

Having a scavenger hunt-style trick-or-treat search with your household members in or around your home rather than going house to house

The CDC also said Halloween costume masks should not be used in place of protective cloth masks. “Do not use a costume mask as a substitute for a cloth mask unless it is made of two or more layers of breathable fabric that covers your mouth and nose and doesn’t leave gaps around your face,” the CDC said. “Do not wear a costume mask over a cloth mask because it can be dangerous if the costume mask makes it hard to breathe. Instead, consider using a Halloween-themed cloth mask.”

While the CDC didn’t offer guidelines for Christmas, the agency did cover Thanksgiving, saying:

“Avoid these higher-risk activities to help prevent the spread of the virus that causes COVID-19:”

Going shopping in crowded stores just before, on, or after Thanksgiving

Participating or being a spectator at a crowded race

Attending crowded parades

Using alcohol or drugs, which can cloud judgment and increase risky behaviors

Attending large indoor gatherings with people from outside of your household

RELATED: Los Angeles Cancels Trick-Or-Treating, Suggests New Halloween Activities. Then Walks It Back.

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

