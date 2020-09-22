https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/check-out-the-line-for-trumps-rally-in-ohio/

Posted by Kane on September 22, 2020 10:05 pm

29

texx

Unbelievable. Beautiful.

September 22, 2020 10:12 pm

ZOG17

Every rally keeps getting Yuuuuuger

September 22, 2020 10:15 pm

doesntmatter

doesntmatter

It’s beautiful but when do we start really fighting?

September 22, 2020 10:16 pm

Mark

When the landslide victory is obvious! And the left tries to secede the left coast. Make biden president, and call in the blue helmets claiming tyranny. Thats when we start fighting!

September 22, 2020 10:21 pm

AlgorythemQ

AlgorythemQ

That’s not far from reality. The problem for them is WE have a lot more guns and ammo than they think we do….

September 22, 2020 10:29 pm

scuba steve

scuba steve

Don’t be surprised if they appeal to the UN or the Chinese for assistance to secede….

September 22, 2020 11:39 pm

Sierra

We do. Even in our household we’ve been collecting guns n ammo.

September 22, 2020 11:44 pm

Endliberalism

Endliberalism

Surprised liberal media hasn’t called this a Biden crowd

September 22, 2020 10:18 pm

Gregg Foster

Gregg Foster

What!! No one burning flags, vandalizing property or hating on people? How Deplorable!

September 22, 2020 10:20 pm

No Lives Matter

No Lives Matter

Yep. Deplorable racists, all of us.

September 22, 2020 11:21 pm

Texan

Sort the comments by newest if you want…

September 22, 2020 10:22 pm

TRUMP2020

TRUMP TRAIN – CHOO CHOO!

September 22, 2020 10:24 pm

tk

Ya, Biden’s up in the polls….LOL..

September 22, 2020 10:27 pm

Jeff

The crowds are chanting “We love you!”. Clearly it’s true!

September 22, 2020 10:31 pm

Tom

September 22, 2020 10:36 pm

John Singer

John Singer

That’s a line – Big League.

September 22, 2020 10:37 pm

eff yew

The Boss is on FIRE at these rally’s. He is back in his element and supremely confident. The victory needs to be decisive and insurmountable by ballot stuffing. Then make sure you don’t walk right next to any tall buildings…..

September 22, 2020 10:38 pm

B2Bergs

Wow. Whoa.

September 22, 2020 10:43 pm

MJR

“You know, the thing.”

Said the man with multiple degrees and graduated at the top of his class.

September 22, 2020 10:47 pm

Josh F

BELIEVE THE POLLS PEOPLE!! WHAT ARE YOU DOING?? 🙂

September 22, 2020 10:57 pm

No Lives Matter

No Lives Matter

Comrade Bernie hasn’t seen a line that long (other than at other Trump rallies) since he was in the USSR.

September 22, 2020 11:20 pm

Grim Reaper

Grim Reaper

Oh ya!

Now whats this about diaper joe leading those lib polls?

September 22, 2020 11:29 pm

Sierra

But Biden is winning in the polls.

September 22, 2020 11:44 pm

Foxman

Great American all!

September 22, 2020 11:54 pm

Zipadeedoo

Zipadeedoo

Landslide 2020.

September 23, 2020 12:10 am

tyler

Meanwhile, Biden can’t get 20 people to show up to his rallies, yet he’s somehow 4 points ahead in the polls.

September 23, 2020 12:28 am

Frank Rizzo

Frank Rizzo

Has any other president had lines and overflowing arenas like this?

September 23, 2020 12:33 am

T.

No. I have never seen anything like this before. Trump is one-of-a-kind.

September 23, 2020 1:18 am

One Small Voice

One Small Voice

I saw Joe with a hoe in the line. C’mon, man!

September 23, 2020 1:13 am

