Check out the line for Trump's rally in Ohio… Posted by Kane | Sep 22, 2020
Unbelievable. Beautiful.
September 22, 2020 10:12 pm
Every rally keeps getting Yuuuuuger
September 22, 2020 10:15 pm
doesntmatter
It’s beautiful but when do we start really fighting?
September 22, 2020 10:16 pm
When the landslide victory is obvious! And the left tries to secede the left coast. Make biden president, and call in the blue helmets claiming tyranny. Thats when we start fighting!
September 22, 2020 10:21 pm
AlgorythemQ
That’s not far from reality. The problem for them is WE have a lot more guns and ammo than they think we do….
September 22, 2020 10:29 pm
scuba steve
Don’t be surprised if they appeal to the UN or the Chinese for assistance to secede….
September 22, 2020 11:39 pm
We do. Even in our household we’ve been collecting guns n ammo.
September 22, 2020 11:44 pm
Endliberalism
Surprised liberal media hasn’t called this a Biden crowd
September 22, 2020 10:18 pm
Gregg Foster
What!! No one burning flags, vandalizing property or hating on people? How Deplorable!
September 22, 2020 10:20 pm
No Lives Matter
Yep. Deplorable racists, all of us.
September 22, 2020 11:21 pm
Sort the comments by newest if you want…
September 22, 2020 10:22 pm
TRUMP TRAIN – CHOO CHOO!
September 22, 2020 10:24 pm
Ya, Biden’s up in the polls….LOL..
September 22, 2020 10:27 pm
The crowds are chanting “We love you!”. Clearly it’s true!
September 22, 2020 10:31 pm
September 22, 2020 10:36 pm
John Singer
That’s a line – Big League.
September 22, 2020 10:37 pm
The Boss is on FIRE at these rally’s. He is back in his element and supremely confident. The victory needs to be decisive and insurmountable by ballot stuffing. Then make sure you don’t walk right next to any tall buildings…..
September 22, 2020 10:38 pm
Wow. Whoa.
September 22, 2020 10:43 pm
“You know, the thing.”
Said the man with multiple degrees and graduated at the top of his class.
September 22, 2020 10:47 pm
BELIEVE THE POLLS PEOPLE!! WHAT ARE YOU DOING?? 🙂
September 22, 2020 10:57 pm
No Lives Matter
Comrade Bernie hasn’t seen a line that long (other than at other Trump rallies) since he was in the USSR.
September 22, 2020 11:20 pm
Grim Reaper
Oh ya!
Now whats this about diaper joe leading those lib polls?
September 22, 2020 11:29 pm
But Biden is winning in the polls.
September 22, 2020 11:44 pm
Great American all!
September 22, 2020 11:54 pm
Zipadeedoo
Landslide 2020.
September 23, 2020 12:10 am
Meanwhile, Biden can’t get 20 people to show up to his rallies, yet he’s somehow 4 points ahead in the polls.
September 23, 2020 12:28 am
Frank Rizzo
Has any other president had lines and overflowing arenas like this?
September 23, 2020 12:33 am
No. I have never seen anything like this before. Trump is one-of-a-kind.
September 23, 2020 1:18 am
One Small Voice
I saw Joe with a hoe in the line. C’mon, man!
September 23, 2020 1:13 am