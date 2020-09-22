https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/09/22/chop-is-back-and-seattle-is-paying-a-former-pimp-150000-to-be-the-citys-street-czar/

CHOP would still be up and running on Capitol Hill if Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan hadn’t decided to bulldoze the whole “summer of love” going on just because the bodies were starting to pile up and spoiling the carnival-like atmosphere. If you’d missed reading about CHOP as much as we’ve missed writing about it, rest assured, the official account of CHOP says they’re setting up shop in Ballard neighborhood among the homeless, and if you could drop some juice and snacks by the concrete skate pool, that’d be great.

Say hello to … BOP.

Though residents of BOP are being encouraged to blend in with the homeless and “wear drab, earth-tone colors,” they might not have to deal with the police if Seattle’s new $150,000-a-year “street czar” manages to take over policing.

It’s true. KOMO News reports:

The city of Seattle has entered into a contract with Andre Taylor, a high-profile civic activist who will become the city’s first “Street Czar,” a role that has come under fire from some in the community.

Under the terms of the year-long contract, the city will pay Taylor and his group, called Not This Time, $150,000 to provide “expertise and support services in de-escalation, community engagement, and alternatives to policing.” The city’s contract was first reported by Publicola.

Taylor said the role will benefit the city and its outreach efforts to the community.

“A street czar is a person who has a particular genius in a particular area,” Taylor told KOMO News on Tuesday. “I know the term ‘street czar’ is quite provocative.”

“Me, as a black man has the right to be paid for my genius or for whatever my organization can provide,” Taylor said. “Black people as a whole have not been in a place to be compensated for their genius or their work for a very very long time.”

The New York Post reports that Taylor, who appeared in the documentary “American Pimp” about his life as “Gorgeous Dre” — is getting $12,500 per month for a year, along with an office in Seattle’s Municipal Tower.

If there’s a nonviolent emergency at your house, see who shows up when a former pimp is in charge of alternatives to policing.

