It’s always fun to watch Democrats face the same behavior they’re always encouraging their supporters to do to GOP officials or Trump supporters. On Tuesday, Chuck Schumer (D-NY) held a press conference that was repeatedly interrupted by hecklers saying, “Jesus loves you!” and “Stop lying to the people!” It was entertaining.

Hecklers disrupt @SenSchumer presser on RBG’s replacement, clearly annoying the N.Y. senator pic.twitter.com/XdbULAwW2w — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) September 22, 2020

After that uncomfortable situation, Schumer had to answer a great question about the consequences of elections which insinuated that Democrats should stop whining about not having any power over the SCOTUS nomination process and win more elections. He went on to call Justice Ginsburg, “Justice Greenburg.”

Reporter to Schumer: Isn’t the lesson that Democrats need to win more elections — that “President Trump won the election, that Senate Republicans won the majority”? pic.twitter.com/X57L7PwQKC — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) September 22, 2020

As usual, Schumer ignored the fact that the people elected the Republican Senate and a Republican president because they want conservative agenda items and SCOTUS nominees pushed through. Instead, Schumer encouraged voters to contact the Republican senators and tell them not to do their job and not to vote to confirm Ginsburg’s replacement until after the election. Fat chance, Chuck.

Elections do have consequences and if Democrats want control of the Supreme Court picks they need to win the White House and the Senate. Based on Schumer’s audience, it’s going to be a tough sell.

