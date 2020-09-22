https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/cindy-mccain-lobbied-state-dept-position-trump-didnt-get-now-endorsed-biden/

In 2017, Cindy McCain lobbied the Trump Administration for a role at the State Department — and didn’t get it. She has now endorsed Joe Biden for president.

There was speculation around DC that the late Senator John McCain’s wife did not end up in the position because she did not want to provide the necessary financial disclosures.

“Although it wasn’t clear what position she would fill, one possibility under discussion is McCain serving as an ambassador-at-large in Washington, focusing on a specific issue such as human trafficking, according to the administration official and another individual familiar with the talks. McCain, a philanthropist and global humanitarian activist, has been a vocal advocate for victims of human trafficking for several years,” the Associated Press reported at the time. “The official and the other individual familiar with the discussions said Trump and both McCains discussed potential opportunities last month when the president hosted the couple for dinner at the White House along with Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, another leading Republican hawk.”

Though Mrs. McCain likes to paint herself as a hero fighting against human trafficking, she has been widely criticized as racist for an incident in which she reported someone at an airport for having a child with them of a different ethnicity.

“I spotted — it looked odd — it was a woman of a different ethnicity than the child, this little toddler she had,” Ms. McCain said in an interview. “Something didn’t click with me. I tell people to trust your gut. I went over to the police and told them what I thought. They went over and questioned her and, by God, she was trafficking that kid.”

However, the Phoenix Police Department quickly debunked her tale and said no trafficking had occurred.

Additionally, McCain admitted in January at a human trafficking conference that “we all knew” about what Jeffrey Epstein was doing, but apparently did nothing to stop it.

“Epstein was hiding in plain sight,” Cindy McCain said. “We all knew about him. We all knew what he was doing, but we had no one that was — no legal aspect that would go after him.”

On Tuesday, AZ Central announced Cindy McCain’s Biden endorsement.

Remember that time Cindy said they all knew what Epstein was doing but didn’t do anything about it? Yeah we don’t want that woman endorsing our guy https://t.co/PHPctkRSga — Back to NORMAL Yvonne (GDT) 🇺🇸 🐻 (@_YvonneBurton) September 22, 2020

“I’m like everybody else: I like a good leader and I feel like right now the president doesn’t have my back, he doesn’t take a stand on things that are really important and we have a time of crisis,” Cindy McCain said. “I’m worried that this could go further than it should. My point in getting on board with Joe is that he’s proven — he’s been there. I’ve known him for 40 years. I know his character and his leadership and his honor and his integrity and those things are very important to me.”

Let the Democrats keep her.

