This is CNN.
Hosts Don Lemon and Chris Cuomo had another meeting of the minds last night on CNN.
Far left activist Don Lemon said his Democrat party may have to “blow up the entire system!”
This is a CNN host! Pushing open revolution!
Chris Cuomo tried to reel him back in with no success.
UNHINGED: CNN’s Don Lemon: “we’re going to have to blow up the entire system”https://t.co/RJ7tTPEyyd pic.twitter.com/gA5UftwnDy
— RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 22, 2020
