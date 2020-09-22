http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/Q2h9UxO9l_g/

CNN anchor Anderson Cooper attacked President Donald Trump Tuesday night for his comments at a rally in Ohio on Monday saying the coronavirus “affects virtually nobody.”

During the rally, Trump said, “It affects elderly people, elderly people with heart problems and other problems. If they have other problems, that’s what it really affects, that’s it. You know, in some states thousands of people, nobody young. Below the age of 18, like nobody. They have a strong immune system. Who knows? Take your hat off to the young, because they have a hell of an immune system. But it affects virtually nobody. It’s an amazing thing.”

Cooper replied, “It affects elderly people. That’s it, he says. Among anyone else, it affects virtually nobody in his words — virtually nobody. Actually, Mr. President, it has affected and sickened and killed people in every age group, from toddlers to the oldest Americans. We’ve seen college football players develop heart issues. Children get strokes. We’ve seen people of all ages get sick. It certainly is deadlier to seniors, but anyone can get sick, and anyone can pass it on to other people. But even if you believe that it only affects elderly people, as the president said, meaning it kills them, are elderly people now disposable in this society? Is that the country we now want to live in? If so, the president might want to look in the mirror or get on a scale because he is elderly, and obesity is an underlying condition.”

He added, “Whatever the president’s motivations were for saying what he said, he never publicly said or acted on what he knew. And even as the outbreak grew, he kept sounding the alarm privately about the virus he said publicly would just magically disappear.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

