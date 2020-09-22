https://thehill.com/homenews/media/517510-cnns-lemon-were-going-to-have-to-blow-up-the-entire-system-if-democrats-win

CNN’s Don LemonDon Carlton LemonScaramucci to Lemon: Trump ‘doubling down’ on downplaying virus ‘should scare’ viewers Cohen: Trump is serious when he mentions staying for more than two terms Cohen: ‘I guarantee that it’s not going to go well for whoever’ set up Woodward interview MORE declared Monday night that “we’re going to have to blow up the entire system” if Democrats win back the Senate and White House in November’s elections as he criticized the Electoral College.

“We’re going to have to blow up the entire system,” Lemon told Chris Cuomo Chris CuomoGiuliani criticizes NYC leadership: ‘They’re killing this city’ CNN’s Don Lemon calls on Biden to ‘stand at a podium’ in addressing violence CNN’s Lemon warns of Democratic ‘blind spot’ on ‘riots’: ‘It shows up in the polling’ MORE during a handoff between the two hosts, when they usually opine for several minutes on top news items of the day.

“I don’t know about that,” Cuomo replied. “You’re just going to have to vote.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“You’re going to have to get rid of the Electoral College,” Lemon continued. “Because the minority in this country get to decide who our judges are and who our president is. Is that fair?”

“You need a constitutional amendment to do that,” Cuomo replied.

“And if Joe Biden Joe BidenJoe Biden looks to expand election battleground into Trump country Trump puts Supreme Court fight at center of Ohio rally Special counsel investigating DeVos for potential Hatch Act violation: report MORE wins, Democrats can stack the courts and they can do that amendment and get it passed,” Lemon retorted, referring to the party’s presidential nominee.

“Well, you need two-thirds vote in the Congress and three-quarters of the state legislatures,” Cuomo noted.

“They may be able to do that,” Lemon argued.

ADVERTISEMENT

President Trump Donald John TrumpBubba Wallace to be driver of Michael Jordan, Denny Hamlin NASCAR team Graham: GOP will confirm Trump’s Supreme Court nominee before the election Southwest Airlines, unions call for six-month extension of government aid MORE won the 2016 by a 304-227 margin in the Electoral College after capturing key “Blue Wall” states including Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania. Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonJoe Biden looks to expand election battleground into Trump country Biden leads Trump by 12 points among Catholic voters: poll The Hill’s Campaign Report: Biden goes on offense MORE won the popular vote by 3 million votes.

Some top Democrats are threatening to add two seats to the Supreme Court if they win control of the White House and Senate in November.

Trump told “Fox & Friends” on Monday that he will announce his third Supreme Court nominee on Friday or Saturday, with the president also adding there’s “more than enough time” to get his choice to replace the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Ruth Bader GinsburgGraham: GOP will confirm Trump’s Supreme Court nominee before the election Trump puts Supreme Court fight at center of Ohio rally The Memo: Dems face balancing act on SCOTUS fight MORE confirmed.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

