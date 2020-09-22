https://www.wnd.com/2020/09/college-refuses-defund-police-activists-vow-year-protest-without-peace-quiet/

(THE COLLEGE FIX) — A student group at the University of Chicago promised supporters in a series of tweets that it planned to press forward with its goal to defund the campus police, even after the university rejected this demand.

The group, which calls itself #CareNotCops, said on September 4 that it will begin a year “where the Provost & Admin will not see peace or quiet.” The phrase “Care, Not Cops” is popular with Black Lives Matter supporters.

It comes after a week-long protest of Provost Ka Yee Lee’s house, a demonstration that included allegations of anti-Asian language directed at Lee. Protesters also tied themselves to a canopy in the middle of Lee’s street and chanted and sang during the demonstration, according to the student paper the Chicago Maroon.

