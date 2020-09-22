https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/costco-palmetto-cheese-boycott/2020/09/22/id/988278

Big box retailer Costco has discontinued sales of products from a pimento cheese brand amid calls for a boycott after the company’s owner wrote on a Facebook post calling Black Lives Matter and antifa “terrorist organizations.”

A Costco spokesman declined comment on the decision to remove Palmetto Cheese items from its shelves, according to Fox News, but a sign at the Costco in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, said the items were discontinued and not being reordered by 120 Costco stores.

Palmetto Cheese owner Brian Henry, who is also the mayor of the South Carolina town of Pawleys Island, told the Georgetown Times that his company’s products were no longer being carried by Costco “as a matter of normal business” and that the membership-only warehouse chain rotates items in and out regularly. Palmetto Cheese items were available in 4,100 stores across the U.S. and sold 15.2 million containers in 2019.

“We remain optimistic that Palmetto Cheese will be back on the shelves in the not-too-distant future,” Henry said.

The calls for a boycott of the brand followed Henry’s since-deleted post about a white man and his stepdaughter that were shot and killed on Aug. 20 in Georgetown, ostensibly by a Black man, following an automobile accident and subsequent argument.

Henry rhetorically asked “Where is the outrage?” adding that Georgetown won’t be destroyed because “we live in a civil society.” He then went on to excoriate antifa and Black Lives Matter, saying they “must be treated like the terrorist organizations they are.”

The Georgetown chapter of the NAACP called the post “racist” and called for Henry’s resignation as mayor.

