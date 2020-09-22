http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/iyltQREmFP4/

At least Seven Ventura County Sheriff’s Deputy vehicles, a police helicopter, and other law enforcement members, responded after defund the police activist and actress Alyssa Milano called 911 over what turned out to be a boy shooting squirrels Sunday morning.

The Daily Mail reports that Milano called 911, believing the boy was a “gunman” on her property. The 47-year-old Who’s the Boss actress and her 39-year-old husband, Hollywood talent agent David Bugliari, thought they “heard what they believed to be gunshots on their 1.39-acre property.”

Responding officers were given a description of a “male, 40-years old, with long rifle.” They conducted a three-hour search for the suspect, only to find out it was actually “a neighborhood teen with an air gun shooting at squirrels.”

There was no mention of how much it cost in manpower, much less in automobile and helicopter fuel, to respond to Milano’s 911 call. But she has spent months, firing off numerous tweets to her 3.7 million followers, complaining about the monies directed to departments like the LAPD and has repeatedly called to “defund the police.”

Turn up the sound. This is why we protest. And we are not going to stop. #DefundThePolice — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) August 4, 2020

“What is the Los Angeles Police Protective League? @LAPPL is a narrow special interest group that lobbies our politicians to protect the LAPD budget, pension + officers. But electeds need to #ProtectPeopleNotPolice.

What is the Los Angeles Police Protective League? @LAPPL is a narrow special interest group that lobbies our politicians to protect the LAPD budget, pension + officers. But electeds need to #ProtectPeopleNotPolice. Sign the #PeoplesBudgetLA petition: https://t.co/d2h2JS6NyU — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) July 6, 2020

On July 21, 2020, Breitbart News reported that Milano blamed rioters’ damage to Portland, Oregon, on law enforcement. She suggested police and federal agents brought in to quell the violence were actually “terrorizing the community.”

