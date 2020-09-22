https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/defund-police-activist-alyssa-milano-calls-cops-claiming-gunman-property-teen-shooting-squirrels-air-gun/

“Defund the police” activist and washed up actress Alyssa Milano and her husband called the police Sunday morning when they believed they heard gunshots near their $2.5 million mansion that sits in a gated community.

It turns out the gunman was just a neighborhood teen with an air gun shooting at squirrels.

A massive police presence took over her Ventura, California neighborhood.

At least 7 Ventura County Sheriff’s vehicles, a K-9 unit, a police helicopter and a fire department team surrounded her home all because she thought a teen with an air gun was a scary man with a gun.

A witness who drove by said 12 armed officers were on Bell Canyon Road in front of Alyssa Milano’s property.

The entire ordeal lasted 3 hours!

But the hypocrite wants to defund the police.

The Daily Mail reported:

Actress and ‘Defund the police’ activist Alyssa Milano was quick to call cops when she believed an armed gunman was on her Bell Canyon property on Sunday morning. The call ignited a response that included seven Ventura County Sheriffs’ vehicles, one K-9 unit, a police helicopter and one Los Angeles Fire Department team that sat down the street on standby. DailyMail.com has obtained exclusive photos showing the first responders coming to the aid of the 47-year-old at her five bed, six bath, 8,000 square foot, $2.5 million home in the upscale gated community that sits just 20 minutes north of Los Angeles. Alyssa and her talent agent husband Dave Bugliari, 39, they said, had dialed 911 when they heard what they believed to be gunshots on their 1.39-acre property. They allegedly told the emergency hotline the sound ‘scared their dogs’ and made them feel like the gunman was nearby. A description was given of a suspect to the officers who was ‘male, 40-years old, with long rifle’. It turned out it was a neighborhood teen with an air gun shooting at squirrels,’ a resident told the DailyMail.com.

