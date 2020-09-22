https://www.dailywire.com/news/defund-the-police-activist-alyssa-milano-triggers-massive-law-enforcement-response-over-gun-threat

Actress Alyssa Milano, who recently became a top supporter of the “Defund the Police” movement, which seeks to disband police departments and redirect funds to “community organizations” was quick to call the cops, the Daily Mail reports, over reports of an “armed gunman” in her neighborhood.

Fortunately, no one was hurt; the “armed gunman” turned out to be a teenager targeting squirrels with an air gun, according to the outlet. He turned himself in to authorities after realizing he had caused the problem.

Milano, though, who recently tweeted to “Defund the Police,” and asked her social media followers to sign on to a petition that “demands a 90 percent reduction in police funding” in the Los Angeles city budget, triggered what neighbors told the Mail was a “massive” police presence after calling 911 to report gunshots on Sunday.

“Alyssa and her talent agent husband …had dialed 911 when they heard what they believed to be gunshots on their 1.39-acre property,” the Daily Mail reported. “They allegedly told the emergency hotline the sound ‘scared their dogs’ and made them feel like the gunman was nearby. A description was given of a suspect to the officers who was ‘male, 40-years old, with long rifle.’”

The couple were reportedly concerned that the alleged gunman could be a stalker; Milano has filed restraining orders against an older man who has broken into her home twice.

The call triggered a “a response that included seven Ventura County Sheriffs’ vehicles, one K-9 unit, a police helicopter and one Los Angeles Fire Department team that sat down the street on standby.”

Neighbors reportedly warned each other to “stay inside and stay safe” as police combed the neighborhood.

Neighbors, though, were also quick to point out that Milano, who has petitioned to severely cripple law enforcement, did not seek out alternative ways of resolving the situation.

“She can tweet those things because at the end of the day she lives behind gates in a gated community. She knows the police will come to save her. But what about all those people who don’t have that luxury and live in unsafe neighborhoods? She obviously doesn’t care,” a neighbor told the mail referencing Milanos tweets from over the summer. ‘She uses her platform in hypocritical ways. Why not send your husband into the yard to find out what is actually going on before you call the police? I would guesstimate the response today from law enforcement cost tax payers thousands of dollars.”

“In July, the left leaning activist Alyssa tweeted out to her 3.7 million followers a link, urging them to sign the ‘People’s Budget L.A.’ that demands a 90 percent reduction in police funding,” the Daily Mail noted. “[Milano also] tweeted: ‘What is the Los Angeles Police Protective League? @LAPPL is a narrow special interest group that lobbies our politicians to protect the LAPD budget, pension + officers. But electeds (sic) need to #ProtectPeopleNot Police. Sign the #People’sBudgetLA petition.’”

