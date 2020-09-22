https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/09/22/defund-the-police-alyssa-milano-calls-911-on-a-teenager-shooting-an-air-gun-at-squirrels/

We gained a little bit of respect for anti-NRA activist Alyssa Milano when she admitted to Sen. Ted Cruz that she lives in a two-gun household — good for her for having the means to perforate some criminal who would break into her home and harm her family. But when she heard what she believed to be gunshots the other day, she dialed 911 right away, sparking a massive emergency response at her home.

Alyssa Milano calls cops on teen shooting air gun at squirrels https://t.co/gJGGs63LnK pic.twitter.com/Qy0s2iLZLn — New York Post (@nypost) September 22, 2020

Aaron Feis reports for the New York Post:

Seven Ventura County sheriff’s vehicles, a K-9 unit, a police helicopter and a Los Angeles Fire Department unit descended on the “Charmed” star’s SoCal sprawl Sunday morning, according to the Daily Mail. … Milano, 47, and her talent-agent husband, Dave Bugliari, dialed 911 after hearing what they believed to be gunshots on their property, according to the neighbor, who was not identified by name in the report. The couple reportedly told cops that the sound “scared their dogs,” and that responding officers should look for a man in his 40s with a long rifle.

A spokesperson for Milano, who has expressed support for the Defund the Police movement, released a statement praising the police response and adding, “We’d love to see equally trained non-police professionals respond to addiction and mental health crises and non-violent events so that these brave officers can do the jobs they are so good at handling, as they demonstrated this weekend.” It seems to us a social worker could have handled a teen with an air rifle, but Milano insisted on a police helicopter circling her property.

#SquirrelLivesMatter https://t.co/DmqUN74M5n — I did not and will not vote for him. Calm down. (@jtLOL) September 22, 2020

Such a Karen. — Calm Contest (@noble150) September 22, 2020

Good grief Karen. So I guess she doesn’t want to defund the police anymore? https://t.co/XZ8f9jtI1D — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) September 22, 2020

I want to speak with the manager at the police department. — hardnox (@hardnox20) September 22, 2020

Did she not take a work shop on deescalation tactics and community policing strategies? Shameful — j_anastasio (@janastasio4) September 22, 2020

But I thought the police were bad. — BrandonDonkey (@RealBrandonDonk) September 22, 2020

People who say defund the police and then turn around an call the cops should be be fined a huge amount. — Store Manager (@StoreMa70978643) September 22, 2020

Her number should be blocked by the police. — Dave (@BulletMage) September 22, 2020

No, no, no. She doesn’t get to call cops. Anyone who has been vocal about defunding the police should have their calls blocked. — Knew Slant (@knewslant) September 22, 2020

Sounds like a rough neighborhood. — Billflanigan🏳️‍🌈 (@Billflanigan) September 22, 2020

Were all the social workers on other calls? — All Your Votes Are Belong To USps (@BenignApathy) September 22, 2020

Should’ve called the kid’s school counselor. — J-Rod (@jrodlives) September 22, 2020

If you can’t tell the difference between the sound of an air gun discharge and a firearm discharge… — Liekitis (@liekitis) September 22, 2020

To all the people cheering on Milano for calling the police after hearing gunshots, what makes them think the police wouldn’t have put down a black teenager they saw holding a rifle? Cops are a bunch of trigger-happy racists after all, and she would have put the kid at risk of death.

Related:

Alyssa Milano urges us to stay safe by washing hands, maintaining social distance, and not buying guns https://t.co/Igb7hutuaO — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) April 9, 2020

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

