https://redstate.com/setonmotley/2020/09/22/democrat-china-virus-overreach-is-launching-the-next-american-mass-migration/
About The Author
Related Posts
Americans are still enjoying the security won by the troops who stormed the beaches on D-Day, but that safety is not guaranteed
June 6, 2019
This Is How It’s Done: Police and Prosecutor Gives Best Response to BLM Marchers Who Block Roads
August 3, 2020
New York gun sales SKYROCKET in June
August 10, 2020
Iraqis Celebrate In Streets, Praise Trump After Soleimani Death
January 3, 2020
270 To Win Countdown
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Pets
Fishing
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy