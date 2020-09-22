https://mynorthwest.com/2177090/seattle-council-mayor-veto-override-vote/

Seattle City Council voted to override Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan’s recent veto of cuts to the police department’s budget by a 7-2 vote.

“We cannot look away from this and we can no longer accept the status quo if we truly believe that Black lives matter,” said Council President Lorena Gonzalez after expressing that she would be voting to override the mayor’s veto.

Councilmembers Alex Pedersen and Debora Juarez were the two dissenting votes in the special session and key vote Tuesday.

City council originally approved the cuts in a 7-1 vote in early August. Mayor Durkan vetoed the legislation shortly thereafter. The council’s proposed cuts included:

Eliminating up to 100 sworn officer positions across various teams via layoffs and attrition (including 32 patrol officers), beginning in November 2020

Capping command staff pay at $150,000 (not including the chief’s salary, which was reduced to $275,000).

Ending the Navigation Team

While it technically only needed six votes to overturn Durkan’s veto, it actually needed seven to ensure that the money would be appropriated as laid out in the legislation.

To mitigate the possibility that a veto override would fall short of seven votes, Gonzalez had an alternative budget proposal on the table.

Gonzalez’s alternative would have scaled back the council’s cuts to the SPD’s budget on a number of levels, including reducing promised community investments in public safety from $14 million to $2.5 million. It would also walk back most of its previously-approved reductions to the city’s Navigation Team, cutting two full-time positions from the team (which at this time remain unfilled), rather than eliminating it entirely.

While Councilmember Teresa Mosqueda — who heads the council’s budget committee — remained “hopeful” that the veto override would have enough votes, Councilmember Kshama Sawant expressed concerns over the alternative proposal on the table.

“For those of us who are willing to override the veto, I don’t understand the bargaining strategy to say ‘here’s another bill that capitulates on many things if the override doesn’t succeed,” she noted during Monday morning’s briefing. “That doesn’t present any incentive for the council members who may be intending to not support the override of the veto.”

The council’s original proposal approved in August was considered a down payment on its pledge to defund SPD by 50%, now expected in 2021. Councilmember Kshama Sawant was the lone “no” vote at that time, but voted in favor of overriding the mayor’s veto on Tuesday. Debora Juarez was not present for the early August vote.

