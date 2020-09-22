https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/517610-democrats-step-up-hardball-tactics-as-supreme-court-fight-heats-up

Senate Democrats are limiting the ability to hold committee hearings in retaliation for Republicans decision to try to fill a Supreme Court seat in the middle of an election year, the first action in what is likely to be an increasingly combative battle over procedure in the Senate.

A Democratic aide confirmed that Senate Minority Leader Charles SchumerChuck SchumerJacobin editor: Primarying Schumer would force him to fight Trump’s SCOTUS nominee CNN’s Toobin: Democrats are ‘wimps’ who won’t ‘have the guts’ to add Supreme Court seats Republican senator says plans to confirm justice before election ‘completely consistent with the precedent’ MORE (D-N.Y.) had invoked the so-called “two hour rule,” which can be used to limit the ability to hold committee hearings after the Senate has been in session for more than two hours.

The ability to hold committee hearings is routinely granted with little fanfare on the Senate floor. The Senate came in at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, meaning Democratic cooperation was needed for committees to meet after noon.

Sen. Marco Rubio Marco Antonio RubioMurky TikTok deal raises questions about China’s role Sunday shows preview: Justice Ginsburg dies, sparking partisan battle over vacancy before election Florida senators pushing to keep Daylight Savings Time during pandemic MORE (R-Fla.) tried to get an exception on Tuesday afternoon for the Senate Intelligence Committee to be able to meet at 2:30 p.m. with the director of National Counterintelligence, where they were expected to discuss election security.

But Schumer also objected to that.

“Because the Senate Republicans have no respect for the institution, we won’t have business as usual here in the Senate,” Schumer said from the Senate floor.

The tactic appeared to catch some senators off guard. Sen. Angus King Angus KingShakespeare Theatre Company goes virtual for ‘Will on the Hill…or Won’t They?’ On The Trail: How Nancy Pelosi could improbably become president Angus King: Ending election security briefings ‘looks like a pre-cover-up’ MORE (I-Maine) was heading toward the Senate Intelligence Committee meeting before a staffer noted it had been canceled for Tuesday.

Laura Epstein, a spokeswoman for Sen. Maggie Hassan Margaret (Maggie) HassanCongress needs to prioritize government digital service delivery Senate Democrats demand answers on migrant child trafficking during pandemic Hillicon Valley: Feds warn hackers targeting critical infrastructure | Twitter exploring subscription service | Bill would give DHS cyber agency subpoena power MORE (D-N.H.), who had been scheduled to hold a subcommittee hearing, added that Hassan “was not aware of the Senate Minority Leader’s plans to block committee hearings this afternoon and is extremely frustrated that today’s hearing on defending state and local entities from cyber threats amid COVID-19 will have to be rescheduled.”

The decision by Schumer comes at the start of a tumultuous weeks-long battle over President Trump Donald John TrumpBubba Wallace to be driver of Michael Jordan, Denny Hamlin NASCAR team Graham: GOP will confirm Trump’s Supreme Court nominee before the election Southwest Airlines, unions call for six-month extension of government aid MORE’s forthcoming nominee to fill the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Ruth Bader GinsburgGraham: GOP will confirm Trump’s Supreme Court nominee before the election Trump puts Supreme Court fight at center of Ohio rally The Memo: Dems face balancing act on SCOTUS fight MORE’s Supreme Court seat.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell Addison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellGraham: GOP will confirm Trump’s Supreme Court nominee before the election Trump puts Supreme Court fight at center of Ohio rally The Memo: Dems face balancing act on SCOTUS fight MORE (R-Ky.) appears to have locked in support within his caucus to move a nominee this year, though he hasn’t said if he will force a vote before the Nov. 3 election.

Updated at 3:22 p.m.

