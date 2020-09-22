https://www.wnd.com/2020/09/dems-spending-covid-19-impact-funds-favorite-agendas/

(FOX NEWS) — State and local governments are racing to spend millions in CARES Act funding before it reverts back to the federal government — and they’re finding unexpected ways to use it, from “trunk-or-treating” in northeast Ohio to an experimental basic income program in St. Paul, Minn.

The CARES Act provides $139 billion in payments to states and local governments. Those payments have funded things like increased police budgets to offset coronavirus costs and rent and utility assistance for struggling residents.

However, blue states and Democratic mayors are also using the money for their pet causes.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is spending millions on free college for more than 600,000 essential workers.

Read the full story ›

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

