(FOX NEWS) — A party supply chain is facing criticism after one of its stores in Virginia stocked its shelves with Confederate soldier children’s Halloween costumes this year, according to reports.

Caroline Eames Brasler, the adoptive mother to two young Black daughters, first sounded the alarm when she went shopping at a Party City store in Bailey’s Crossroads, Va., just outside of Arlington. She shared photos of the costumes on Facebook.

One was labeled “Confederate Officer,” and showed a young boy with a fake sword and dressed in uniform, complete with a Confederate flag on his hat. Another costume labeled Confederate General Robert E. Lee showed another boy with a fake sword and dressed in boots, a uniform with a Confederate flag on his hat as well as a fake beard.

