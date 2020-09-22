https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/despite-previous-opposition-biden-refuses-say-expand-supreme-court/

Joe Biden doesn’t take many questions from the media — and sometimes when he does, he simply refuses to answer.

On Monday, Biden was asked if he would “consider adding more Supreme Court justices to the bench?” during an interview in Wisconsin on WBAY.

“It’s a legitimate question, but let me tell you why I’m not going answer that question. Because it will shift the focus, that’s what [President Trump] wants, he never wants to talk about the issue at hand and he always tries to change the subject. Let’s say I answer that question, then the whole debate’s going to be about what Biden said or didn’t say, Biden said he would or wouldn’t. The discussion should be about why he is moving in a direction that’s totally inconsistent with what the founders wanted,” he said.

“The Constitution says voters get to pick a president who gets to make the pick and the Senate gets to decide. We’re in the middle of the election right now, you know people are voting now. By the time this Supreme Court hearing would be held, if they hold one, it’s estimated 30% to 40% of American people will already have voted. It is a fundamental breach of constitutional principle. It must stay on that and it shouldn’t happen,” Biden said.

TRENDING: Unhinged Quebec Woman Pascale Ferrier Identified as Suspect in Case of Ricin Letter Sent to Trump White House

In another interview, Biden also refused to produce his own list of prospective Supreme Court jurists, saying it would be “inappropriate.”

“Should voters know? Should voters know who you’re going to appoint?” a reporter from WTMJ-TV in Wisconsin asked Biden on Monday.

“No, they don’t, but they will if I’m elected. They’ll have plenty of time,” Biden said.

But Sen. Tom Cotton, (R-AR) said there’s another reason Biden won’t release a list.

“Joe Biden knows that if he revealed the kinds of radical left-wing lawyers he would appoint to the Supreme Court that he would lose the election,” Cotton said On Fox News.

“[Democrats] believe that the Supreme Court should be a left-wing organization that always moves the country further to the left, and if they pack the court they’ll do so so they can continue to rubber-stamp left-wing policies out of Congress and out of our state legislatures,” Cotton said. “That’s why we need to move forward with this vacancy without delay.”

Cotton said Biden will keep stalling “because he knows that anyone he would nominate to the Supreme Court would be a radical left-wing lawyer with a long paper trail of judicial activism, of presuming to impose his or her political or moral preferences on the American people rather than letting the American people govern themselves through their elected representatives.”

“That’s why Joe Biden refuses to reveal his list,” he said. “That’s why the Democrats want to try to pack the court, because they would prefer to win through litigation what they can’t win at the ballot box.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

