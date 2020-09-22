https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/developing-mike-bloomberg-likely-breaking-federal-law-paying-off-felon-debts-democrat-votes-video/

As reported earlier former New York City Mayor and billionaire Mike Bloomberg raised $16 million to pay off the fines for 32,000 black and Hispanic Florida voters so they can vote for Joe Biden in the 2020 election.

Basketball icon Lebron James is also looking to pay convicted felons’ fines so they can vote for Joe Biden.

But tonight legal analyst J. Christian Adams argued that Michael Bloomberg is breaking federal and likely Florida state law by buying votes from felons.

Federal law makes it illegal to pay for or receive money for voting.

TRENDING: Unhinged Quebec Woman Pascale Ferrier Identified as Suspect in Case of Ricin Letter Sent to Trump White House

And J. Christian Adams also argued that Bloomberg is putting the felons in legal and financial jeopardy by paying off their debts for votes.

So will any Republican have the guts to press charges against this lawlessness?

[embedded content]

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

