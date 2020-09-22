https://www.wnd.com/2020/09/doj-rejects-nadlers-demand-committees-earlier-abuse-barr/

(FOX NEWS) — The Justice Department on Monday refused a request from Rep. Jerrold Nadler, the House Judiciary Committee chairman, for top officials to testify on several issues, citing a recent appearance by Attorney General William Barr which it called an attempt by committee members to “air grievances.”

The letter, signed by Assistant Attorney General Stephen E. Boyd, said that committee members spent most of Barr’s July 28 appearance at an Oversight hearing to scold and insult the country’s top prosecutor. The letter even pointed to how an article in The New York Times described the hearing.

“Democrat after Democrat posed questions to Mr. Barr only to cut him off when he tried to reply, substituting their own replies for his,” the Times wrote.

Read the full story ›

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

