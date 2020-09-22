https://www.theblaze.com/news/don-lemon-wants-to-blow-up-the-entire-system-pack-scotus-with-liberals-to-abolish-electoral-college

CNN host Don Lemon is angry — and he wants to “blow up” the American electoral system.

On his show Monday, Lemon vented his frustrations over the prospect of President Donald Trump and the Republican-controlled Senate confirming yet another justice to the Supreme Court.

Trump said over the weekend that the Republican Party would move forward “without delay” to fill the high court vacancy left by Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s death, and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell confirmed Monday the Republican caucus

already has enough votes to confirm a new justice.

What did Lemon say?

During a heated discussion with fellow CNN host Chris Cuomo, during which Cuomo argued that both Republicans and Democrats are being “hypocritical” with respect to the position they took on the Supreme Court vacancy in 2016, Lemon advocated the complete demolition of American governing systems.

“We’re going to have to blow up the entire system,” Lemon said.

Lemon then specified how such destruction should occur: He suggested eliminating the Electoral College and stacking the Supreme Court.

“You’re going to have to get rid of the Electoral College, because the people — because the minority in this country decides who the judges are and they decide who the president is. Is that — is that fair?” Lemon said.

Cuomo responded by noting a constitutional amendment — which requires two-thirds approval from Congress and three-fourths approval from states — is required to eliminate the Electoral College.

Lemon shot back, “If Democrats, if Joe Biden wins, Democrats can stack the courts and they can do that amendment and they can get it passed.”

Could Lemon’s wish come true?

Democrats are actively threatening to expand the Supreme Court and pack it with ideologically liberal justices if they win the White House and a Senate majority. It would definitely be possible if Democrats hold a majority in Washington, because Congress has the power to determine the number of judges on the Supreme Court.

However, abolishing the Electoral College would be a nearly impossible feat, requiring bipartisan support in Congress and in the majority of state legislatures.

Still, Democrats, angry that Trump handily won the 2016 election despite losing the so-called “popular vote,” are increasingly floating the idea of eliminating the Electoral College.

Such a move is politically expedient for Democrats because it would allow them to win more national elections, as the current American electoral system does not give the nationwide popular vote significance over the Electoral College. But Democrat-controlled states still have the upper hand. California, New York, Illinois, Washington, New Jersey, and Massachusetts — states that are essentially guaranteed to vote Democratic in a presidential election — hold over 50% of the Electoral College votes required to win the presidency.

