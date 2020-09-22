http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/zX7kKopZnt4/

President Donald Trump said Tuesday that he would announce his Supreme Court nominee at 5:00 p.m. EST on Saturday.

“The decision will be announced on Saturday, 5:00 on Saturday at the White House,” Trump told supporters at a campaign rally in Moon Township, Pennsylvania, near Pittsburg.

Supporters chanted “Fill that Seat!” as the president spoke about his plan to fill the seat left vacant after the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

The president noted that nearly all of the Republican senators quickly fell in line to support his right to fill the Supreme Court seat, even during an election year.

“You see that we have tremendous Republican support,” Trump said.

Without naming Sen. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska or Sen. Susan Collins of Maine specifically, Trump complained that there would always be some dissent in the party.

“There’s always got to be the two, those two,” Trump said.

He said that selecting a Supreme Court justice was among the most important thing a president could do.

“The appointment of a United States Supreme Court justice was much more important to voters than I thought,” Trump said. “And they’re right, because they will set policy for 50 years. Whether it’s life, whether it’s Second Amendment.”

The president said that he would pick from a short-list of 4-5 possible women judges to fill the slot.

“We’re going to pick an incredible, brilliant woman and watch the abuse she will take,” Trump said, previewing Democrat opposition to the pick during the confirmation hearings.

