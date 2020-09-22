https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/epic-big-dan-rodimers-congressional-campaign-ad-incredible-video/

Big Dan Rodimer is running for Congress in Nevada’s Third District, a district President Trump won in 2016.

Dan is an American attorney, businessman, congressional candidate, and retired professional wrestler and football player.

Dan Rodimer is running against crooked Democrat Susie Lee who owns a casino and pushed for COVID loans to casinos and according to the far left Daily Beast — HER HUSBAND GOT TWO!

Dan released an EPIC CAMPAIGN AD on Monday titled “Hangover.”

The video ad is a spinoff of the Las Vegas Hollywood classic and it is exceptional!

The video comes complete with a chicken, a tiger, Pawn Stars‘ star Rick Harrison and former baseball great Aubrey Huff!

Go Dan Rodimer!

America is Hungover from Democrat Policies. I have had enough. I used to fight heavyweights in the ring, now I’m ready to fight for all of Nevadans. That’s why I’m running for Congress. Please HELP ME knock some common sense into Washington!https://t.co/sl85W8TMDW pic.twitter.com/ThSD5mhMrn — Big Dan Rodimer for Congress NV-03 (@DanRodimer) September 22, 2020

