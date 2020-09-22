https://www.theblaze.com/news/espn-host-claims-extreme-right-wing-agitators-carrying-out-violence-to-make-protests-look-bad

ESPN host Max Kellerman claimed Tuesday that “a big percentage” of the violence that has occurred during the ongoing protests in the U.S. for the past several months has been carried out by “extremist right-wing agitators,” who are trying “to make the protests look bad.”

What are the details?

According to The Hill, Kellerman, who co-hosts “First Take” with Stephen A. Smith, told the show’s audience that “93% of the protests are peaceful,” arguing that “the 7 percent [that] are not, there is a very broad definition of what’s not quote-unquote peaceful. For example, if you block traffic or something like that. Or if you respond to police provocation.

“And even then,” Kellerman continued, “a big percentage of that that wasn’t peaceful is actually outside agitators, extremist right-wing agitators posing as protesters to make the protests look bad.”

[embedded content]

Max Kellerman reacts to Colby Covington trashing LeBron James | First Take



www.youtube.com



Politicos on both sides of the aisle reacted to Kellerman’s comments on social media, with conservative Ian Miles Cheong tweeting, “There is no evidence to support this claim, and it dismisses the unrest Antifa itself is proud of.”

Liberal Wajahat Ali tweeted, “White Trump supporters are really angry with Max Kellerman which means he probably said something on point.”

The sports pundit was reacting to UFC star Colby Covington, a fan of President Donald Trump, saying in a post-victory speech over the weekend, “I’m sick of these woke athletes and these spineless cowards like LeBron James.”

Anything else?

Kellerman is starting to make a name for himself in the political world, thanks to statements he has made recently that have won him both praise and scorn on social media.

Last month, Kellerman said on “First Take” that SEC football fans “seem to be very low, susceptible to very low quality information and easy to propagandize and almost immune to facts,” such as Fox News’ “propaganda.”

Kellerman echoed similar feelings in a separate segment, saying that Chicago Bears Hall of Fame linebacker Brian Urlacher seemed “susceptible to low-quality information” after the former NFL player criticized NBA players for boycotting playoff games over the shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

“Brett Favre played the MNF game the day his dad died, threw 4 TDs in the first half, and was a legend for playing in the face of adversity,” Urlacher posted on Instagram, according to NFL.com. “NBA players boycott the playoffs because a dude reaching for a knife, wanted on a felony sexual assault warrant, was shot by police.”

The NFL’s news release distanced the league and the Chicago Bears from Urlacher over his comments, but noted, “Court records show an arrest warrant had been issued for Blake for criminal trespass, disorderly conduct and third-degree sexual assault, a felony, per The New York Times.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

