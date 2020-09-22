https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/09/22/espn-host-max-kellerman-explains-that-its-ackshually-extremist-right-wing-agitators-making-all-the-peaceful-protesters-look-bad-video/

Max Kellerman co-hosts “First Take” on ESPN, but don’t let that fool you into thinking that he doesn’t also know a ton about current political issues.

While we’re over here worrying about leftists violently rioting in the name of justice, Max is over there putting things into perspective:

Who told you all that, Max? Was it WaPo’s Margaret Sullivan? Because she’s not what we’d call a reliable source.

We get that the Left doesn’t really want to take ownership of the chaos and destruction being wreaked by rioters around the country, but that doesn’t change the fact that by and large, the Left owns this. They encouraged it from the start and don’t get to pin this on “right-wing agitators.”

And pass up the opportunity to spout off on topics he’s clearly ignorant about? Puh-leeze.

As if. They’re gluttons for punishment, apparently.

That list is growing every day.

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...