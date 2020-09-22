https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/exclusive-blm-communist-pointed-gun-random-drivers-louisville-identified-linked-soros-funded-organization/

EXCLUSIVE: We’ve identified the young communist who pointed a gun at highway goers last Friday in Louisville, KY.

On Friday September 20, 2020, in Louisville, KY, Democrat activists were out shutting down highway traffic. Drone footage captured the communists pointing guns at drivers.

drone footage of communists pointing guns at drivers at previous Breonna Taylor ‘protest’ pic.twitter.com/6apZ0NYDlm — #WhiteoutWednesday (@CommiesLmao) September 22, 2020

TRENDING: Unhinged Quebec Woman Pascale Ferrier Identified as Suspect in Case of Ricin Letter Sent to Trump White House

Interim police chief LMPD Sgt. Jonathan Mattingly sent an email to around 1,000 officers at 2am that called these protestors thugs.

LMPD Sgt. Jonathan Mattingly sent an email to around 1,000 officers at 2am that calls protestors thugs, complains about the government enforcing civil rights violations, and claims this is “versus evil” pic.twitter.com/SjAWUoU5nB — #WhiteoutWednesday (@CommiesLmao) September 22, 2020

Using Artificial Intelligence (AI) XRVision our friend and contributor Yaacov Apelbaum was able to identify the young communist woman who pointed the gun at innocent drivers in the pictures above.

In the sequence of events below, Apelbaum was able to identify the individual pointing the gun at passers by as Robin Ash Crandal.

Ms. Crandal is an organizer with the Kentucky Alliance Against Racist and Political Repression. Ms. Crandal was previously convicted of burglary in the third degree and theft of less than $10,000. She served two years at the Bullitt County Detention Center. In November of 2015 she was pardoned by Governor Steve Beshear, whose Soros funded son, Andy, is the current governor. The pardon restored Crandal’s right to vote and hold public office.

In image 1 Ms. Crandal approaches a car on the highway. In image 2 she points a gun in her hand at the car and driver. In images 3 and 4, Ms. Crandal holsters her gun. In image 5 and 6, Ms. Crandal and another person move away from the scene. In image 6 Ms. Crandal is also positively identified. In images 7, 8 and 9, Ms. Crandal meets up with the other person noted previously and hands him the gun and then they separate.

According to Apelbaum, Robin’s organization, the Kentucky Alliance against Racist and Political Repression is made up of the following affiliates, almost all of which have some sort of Soros funding (naarpr.org)

Looks like Ms. Crandal is in trouble again.

Hat Tip Ed

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

