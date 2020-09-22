https://www.bizpacreview.com/2020/09/22/harris-not-biden-is-the-real-candidate-975546

One of the big questions on my mind has been, “Why in hell did the Democrats pick Biden?” It has been obvious for some time that Biden’s cognitive state is on a level with the spider monkey. He can’t remember where he is or what he is running for. He can’t put together a coherent sentence. His condition has become a running joke. At his age, he would at best be a one-term president. So why would a major party pin its hopes on such a man?

To appreciate the Democratic Party’s election strategy it is necessary to recognize the migration of the party in the direction of Marxism. Today’s Democrat has fallen under the spell of oppressor ideology. Minorities and women are oppressed by Christian white males. Poor people are oppressed by the one percent. Traditional politicians like Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer are giving way to left-wing extremists—Bernie Sanders, AOC, Ilhan Omar. The public is not ready for them yet so the party is forced to pull a fast one.

Joe Biden is the fast one. Democrats want voters to believe that Biden is a moderate, a centrist. This is sleight of hand. “Joe Biden’s campaign,” said Sen. Tom Cotton, “really is a Trojan horse for the far Left.” American Enterprise Institute scholar Marc Thiessen agreed, warning that the Biden-Harris ticket is just a “Trojan horse” with “an army of socialists waiting to get inside the White House gates and wreak havoc on our country.” President Trump concurred: “Joe Biden is the puppet of left-wing extremists trying to erase our borders, eliminate our police, indoctrinate our children, vilify our heroes, take away our energy.”

Enter Kamala Harris. The media are pushing the argument that Harris is on the ticket because of pressure to choose a woman of color as Biden’s running mate. Note this report from NBC News: “Add in Biden’s age (77), and Harris could find herself in a unique position as vice president. Instead of having to wait eight years for her shot, she could get it in the next election in 2024.” This is what the Democrats want us to believe. As usual, it is a lie. If they win, she won’t have to wait at all.

The intention of those who control the Democratic Party—influential individuals on the left such as George Soros and Soros equivalents, whoever they may be—is to jettison Biden after the election and substitute the real candidate, Senator Harris. Make no mistake about it, Harris is the real presidential candidate. Even now sly references are being made to the “Harris/Biden administration.” The Biden campaign chose Harris, says Marc Thiessen, because—in spite of her appalling record in politics—she is “ideologically flexible.” She is a complete opportunist with no moral center. She will do as she is told. Harris will play ball with the leftist gang that wants to continue what Obama began by fundamentally changing America into a leftist state.

Harris has some mitigating characteristics that hide who she really is from the voters. She is a woman, she is a “person of color,” and she appears to be part of the traditional Democratic Party. In reality, she is all the way to the Left. She believes in the Green New Deal, income redistribution, open borders, defunding/disbanding the police, repealing the first and second amendments, identity politics, equality of outcome, and—ultimately—socialism. “She is farther left than 97 percent of the Democrats in the United States Senate,” says political commentator Mark Levin. “She is left of avowed Marxist Democratic socialist Bernie Sanders.” Levin describes Harris’ support of the Green New Deal as a “socialist attack on capitalism. Does that sound like a pragmatic moderate to you? That sounds like the most extremist radical politician ever to run for high office in the United States of America. It is about as clear of an un-American, anti-capitalist, anti-individual, anti-Constitution agenda as one has ever stated.”

So what is the real objective of the Democratic Party? Daniel McCarthy explained it in The Spectator: “What voters should heed carefully are the increasingly openly stated plans that progressives have to turn America into a one-party state, through a combination of mass immigration, identity-group exploitation, ranked-choice voting, abolition of the Electoral College, attempting to do away with equal representation in the Senate, and packing the Supreme Court.”

If the Democrats win in November, something nasty will happen to Biden shortly after he takes the oath of office. He will have a stroke, he will prove to be incompetent, or he will simply resign. Harris will step in, controlled by the extremist forces that want to remake the nation. Once they open the borders and grant voting privileges to tens of millions of aliens, the two-party system will cease to exist and America will become a totalitarian state run by socialist bureaucrats. Goodbye America, hello Venezuela.

