https://thehill.com/opinion/campaign/517476-feehery-trump-landslide-is-only-way-to-save-the-republic-as-we-know-it

I don’t want to sound overly melodramatic.

But I have come to the conclusion that the only way we will be able save our Republic is for Donald Trump to win an overwhelming electoral landslide.

Over the last several months, the Democrats have done and said things that demonstrate that they have little use for the Electoral College, the Supreme Court’s current configuration, the rules of the Senate that were designed to make it more difficult to pass far-reaching legislation without the consent of the substantial majority of the American people, the current map of the United States, or law and order.

ADVERTISEMENT

They have promised to scrap the Senate filibuster rule to help to pass legislation that will make the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico full-fledged states, presumably to make their majority in the upper chamber more secure for a generation.

Should Trump name a replacement for Ruth Bader GinsburgRuth Bader GinsburgGraham: GOP will confirm Trump’s Supreme Court nominee before the election Trump puts Supreme Court fight at center of Ohio rally The Memo: Dems face balancing act on SCOTUS fight MORE before the election and should the Senate confirm that pick this year, progressives have promised to “pack the court” with more liberal justices that better reflect their far-left values.

Democrats would love to scrap the Electoral College system, but knowing that will never happen, they are embarking on a ridiculous end-around, a scheme which binds electors to vote for whichever candidate garners the most votes nationally, no matter who won at the state level.

Democrats have questioned President Trump Donald John TrumpBubba Wallace to be driver of Michael Jordan, Denny Hamlin NASCAR team Graham: GOP will confirm Trump’s Supreme Court nominee before the election Southwest Airlines, unions call for six-month extension of government aid MORE’s legitimacy since the start of his administration.

They concocted a bizarre conspiracy theory that somehow Vladimir Putin Vladimir Vladimirovich PutinNavalny calls on Russia to return clothes he was wearing when he fell ill Democrats fear Russia interference could spoil bid to retake Senate Putin is about to turn his attention to the American way of life MORE magically installed Trump into the White House, presumably by advising Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonJoe Biden looks to expand election battleground into Trump country Biden leads Trump by 12 points among Catholic voters: poll The Hill’s Campaign Report: Biden goes on offense MORE to not campaign in Michigan and Wisconsin and to forget to talk about any kind of plan to revive the economy.

ADVERTISEMENT

They impeached the president over a phone call where Trump asked the Ukrainian president to investigate political corruption in his own country.

The Democrats continually blame the president for an inadequate response to a pandemic, when the bulk of the deaths can be directly blamed on the mismanagement by Democratic governors in New York and New Jersey.

Democratic politicians not only tacitly support political violence in the streets, they, including operatives in the Biden/Harris campaign, have sent bail money to antifa and Black Lives Matter protesters, many of whom have set fire to federal courthouses and looted small businesses.

Democrats and their progressive allies suffer from Trump derangement syndrome, a disease that apparently invades the brain and is manifested with odious and dangerous public comments.

When members of the House and Senate say things like “And if you see anybody from that Cabinet in a restaurant, in a department store, at a gasoline station, you get out and you create a crowd. And you push back on them. And you tell them they’re not welcome anymore, anywhere,” or they tweet things like “nothing is off the table,” when it comes responding to President Trump doing his constitutional duty, you know these people have lost their minds.

A close Trump victory won’t be good enough to stop the madness. We already know that a political party with a long history of electoral shenanigans (think LBJ in his race for the Senate or Richard Daley and his efforts to steal the election for JFK), will do anything to stop Donald Trump from winning reelection.

We can discern that the Democrats plan to hold up the election results by urging the bulk of their voters to vote by mail, delaying the final count for days if not months.

And according to press reports, some Democrats plan to launch, in the interim, a series of violent demonstrations aimed at driving Trump from office. According to the Daily Beast, Democratic operatives “began charting out what it would take to stand up a multi-state communications arm to fight disinformation, a training program for nonviolent civil disobedience, and the underpinnings of what one official described as ‘mass public unrest.’” Instead of an Orange Revolution, we can call it an “Orange Man Bad” Revolution.

The Democrats have demonstrated that they don’t trust the American people and they have grown tired of our republic as it currently stands. They can’t be trusted with power.

Feehery is a partner at EFB Advocacy and blogs at www.thefeeherytheory.com. He served as spokesman to former Speaker Dennis Hastert John (Dennis) Dennis HastertFeehery: A surprising Republican wave election could be looming Feehery: How Trump wins Feehery: The working-class party MORE (R-Ill.), as communications director to former Rep. Tom DeLay (R-Texas) when he was majority whip and as a speechwriter to former House Minority Leader Bob Michel (R-Ill.).

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

