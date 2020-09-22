https://www.dailywire.com/news/gloria-steinem-claims-she-is-cold-calling-voters-with-meghan-markle

The Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle is now palling around with hardcore feminist radicals like Gloria Steinem, according to recent reports from entertainment media.

According to the staunch abortion activist Steinem, Markle has been cold-calling voters to get them to show up to the polls this November. Speaking with Access Hollywood, Steinem said that she and Meghan Markle had a little chat this past August in which they colluded to get out the vote.

“The first thing we did, and why she came to see me, was we sat at the dining room table where I am right now and cold-called voters and said ‘Hello, I’m Meg’ and ‘Hello, I’m Gloria’ and ‘Are you going to vote?’ That was her initiative.” Steinem said, as reported by Vanity Fair.

Steinem added that Markle defied the princess “stereotype hanging over her head” noting that she was “herself, smart, authentic, funny, [and] political.”

After stepping down as a senior member of the Royal Family, Meghan Markle immediately positioned herself as a political figure. In fact, this past summer, both Prince Harry and Meghan Markle waded into politics when they called upon Britain to reckon with its colonial past during a video meeting with young people from across the British Commonwealth.

“There is no way that we can move forward unless we acknowledge the past,” Harry said with Meghan Markle at his side.

“We’re going to have to be a little uncomfortable right now because it’s only in pushing through that discomfort that we get to the other side of this,” added Markle. “It’s not just in the big moments, it’s in the quiet moments where racism and unconscious bias lies and thrives.”

“There is no turning back now, everything is coming to a head,” Harry concluded. “Solutions exist and change is happening far quicker than it ever has done before.”

Following that, Meghan Markle gave the keynote speech at the Girl Up Leadership Summit where she urged girls to fight against racial and gender inequality.

“I know you have already done so much and made so many people’s lives better. The moment we are living through right now asks all of us to do more,” she said. “It’s a moment where your voices, and your action, have never been more urgently needed.”

“Believing in true equality is not enough – it’s going to take more than belief; we have to work for it every day, even when it’s hard and even when it makes others feel uneasy,” she continued. “We have to speak up for ourselves and we have to speak out for others who struggle to be heard.”

After former Vice President Joe Biden selected Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) as his running-mate, Markle said she was “excited” to see the representation.

“I’m so excited to see that kind of representation,” the duchess said. “You know, for me, being biracial growing up, whether it was a doll or a person in office, you need to see someone who looks like you in some capacity. As many of us believe, you can only be what you can see. And in the absence of that, how can you aspire to something greater than what you see in your own world? I think maybe now we’re starting to break through in a different way.”

RELATED: REPORT: Meghan Markle Pitches Netflix Movie On Black Lives Matter Co-Founder

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

