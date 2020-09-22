https://tsarizm.com/news/eastern-europe/2020/09/21/fincen-leak-allegedly-shows-russian-oligarchs-moving-dirty-money/

Arkady Rotenberg and Vladimir Putin – Opening of the Crimean bridge (2018-05-15)

Image by Kremlin.ru

Yesterday the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists published the ‘FinCen files‘, a collection of ‘suspicious activity reports’ (SARS) submitted by large American banks to the U.S. Treasury Department.

The reporting shows massive movement of dirty money around the world, facilitated by some of the world’s biggest and supposedly most crime-free financial institutions. Unfortunately, this shows evidence of the oldest failing in human history — money talks.

The International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ) and BuzzFeed News said that big banks flagged $2 trillion worth of suspicious transactions between 1999-2017. The FinCEN Files investigation, led by 108 media outlets from 88 countries, is based on more than 2,100 leaked suspicious activity reports (SARs) submitted by banks to the U.S. Treasury’s financial law enforcement agency, wrote The Moscow Times.

Russian oligarchs were front and center in the news, with some of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s closest friends implicated.

In Russia, the investigation found suspicious banking activities by companies thought to be owned by Putin-linked tycoons Oleg Deripaska, Arkady Rotenberg, Alisher Usmanov and Alexei Mordashov, as well as the president’s childhood friend Sergei Roldugin.

Shares in the world’s largest banks plummeted and regulators demanded reform hours after the release of the latest investigation by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists, reported ICIJ.

