https://redstate.com/nick-arama/2020/09/22/florida-sheriff-blows-out-those-on-left-explains-difference-between-peaceful-protest-and-rioting/
About The Author
Related Posts
Renowned Equestrian Site Lease Terminated Over ‘Racist’ Property Name Allegations
September 17, 2020
WOW: HUGE Pro-Trump crowd MARCHES on location of Biden #DNC2020 speech, chant ‘Back the Blue!’ ‘Sleepy Joe Must Go!’
August 20, 2020
270 To Win Countdown
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Pets
Fishing
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy