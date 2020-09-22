https://www.dailywire.com/news/for-real-joe-biden-botches-the-pledge-of-allegiance

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden botched the words to America’s Pledge of Allegiance on Monday, drawing widespread mockery online.

“I don’t pledge allegiance to red states of America or blue states of America, I pledge allegiance to the United States of America. One nation, indivisible under God. For real,” Biden said. “I’m running as a proud Democrat, but I’m not going to govern as a Democratic president, I’m going to govern as president.”

The Pledge of Allegiance states:

I pledge allegiance to the flag of the United States of America and to the Republic for which it stands, one Nation under God, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all.

This is not the first time that Biden has seriously botched reciting important things related to America’s history.

Earlier this year, while trying to recite the Declaration of Independence, Biden said, “We hold these truths to be self-evident. All men and women created by — you know, you know, the thing.”

WATCH:

Joe Biden completely botches the Pledge of Allegiance: “I pledge allegiance to the United States of America, one nation, indivisible, under God, for real.” pic.twitter.com/Gct4AEVWog — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) September 21, 2020

Earlier this month, a top press secretary for Biden erupted in anger “after he was asked during a live television interview if Biden has been using a teleprompter to answer questions during media interviews,” The Daily Wire reported. “The segment is especially newsworthy because Biden has faced repeated questions about his mental fitness for office, and the Trump campaign has continually highlighted instances in which Biden appears to be using a teleprompter to answer questions during interviews.”

“It’s worth noting that numerous Democrats, progressives, and left-wing publications have also questioned Biden’s mental fitness for office,” the report added. “Biden, who said a couple of months ago that he was ‘constantly tested’ for cognitive decline, walked those claims back last week, denying that he had been tested for cognitive decline and saying, ‘Why the hell would I take a test?’”

Washington Post columnist Mark Thiessen highlighted just a few of Biden’s recent struggles:

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

