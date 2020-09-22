https://thepostmillennial.com/former-cnn-host-repeats-threats-of-violence

Former CNN host, Reza Aslan reaffirmed his threats of violence should the Republicans do their constitutional duty and fill Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s vacant seat on the Supreme Court.

Besides making controversial tweets, Aslan is known for eating human brains with cannibals on his now-cancelled CNN show.

Following Ginsburg’s passing last week, Aslan tweeted, that people should “burn the f**king thing down.”

Aslan has a history of making violent threats in tweets. He famously stated that Nick Sandmann has a “punchable face.” Sandmann was one of the Covington kids who were subject to a false smear campaign by CNN, leading to a $275 million lawsuit and undisclosed settlement in Sandmann’s favor. This was due to the fact that his life was essentially ruined, and he is living under constant threat of violence.

On Monday, Aslan reaffirmed his threats of violence on Twitter. Stating twice, that “we burn the fucking thing down.”

Twitter has not taken any action despite numerous complaints.

