https://thepostmillennial.com/former-cnn-host-repeats-threats-of-violence

Former CNN host, Reza Aslan reaffirmed his threats of violence should the Republicans do their constitutional duty and fill Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s vacant seat on the Supreme Court.

Besides making controversial tweets, Aslan is known for eating human brains with cannibals on his now-cancelled CNN show.

Following Ginsburg’s passing last week, Aslan tweeted, that people should “burn the f**king thing down.”

If they even TRY to replace RBG we burn the entire fucking thing down. — Reza Aslan (@rezaaslan) September 19, 2020

Aslan has a history of making violent threats in tweets. He famously stated that Nick Sandmann has a “punchable face.” Sandmann was one of the Covington kids who were subject to a false smear campaign by CNN, leading to a $275 million lawsuit and undisclosed settlement in Sandmann’s favor. This was due to the fact that his life was essentially ruined, and he is living under constant threat of violence.

On Monday, Aslan reaffirmed his threats of violence on Twitter. Stating twice, that “we burn the fucking thing down.”

Been a few days since I tweeted that if GOP try to jam a SCOTUS thru B4 election we burn the fucking thing down & since the death threats & Breitbart headlines about my tweet have now stopped let me just say that if GOP try to jam SCOTUS through we burn the fucking thing down. — Reza Aslan (@rezaaslan) September 21, 2020

Twitter has not taken any action despite numerous complaints.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

