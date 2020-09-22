https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/09/22/former-ted-cruz-comms-director-attempts-to-dunk-on-gop-governors-with-covid-19-stats/

Rick Tyler, former comms director for Ted Cruz during his 2016 presidential run, attempted to dunk on GOP governors with this misleading statistic on the “Top 10 states with the highest Coronavirus infection rates”:

UPDATE: Top 10 states with the highest Coronavirus infection rates: State – Governor’s Party

1. LA – D

2. FL – R

3. MS – R

4. AL – R

5. AZ – R

6. GA – R

7. TN – R

8. SC – R

9. IA – R

10. AR – R D-1 R-9 — Rick Tyler-Still Right (@rickwtyler) September 22, 2020

Since testing today is so much more expansive than testing in February, March and April, this is a pretty meaningless statistic. And it looks even more foolish when you look at the per-capita death rate:

Deaths and hospitalizations. Else put a sock in it. “Cases” are inflated due to false positives and positives ascribed to healthy individuals who have defeated the virus. — Patrick Grattan (@PatrickGrattan) September 22, 2020

Because when you look at the death rate, here’s what you find:

Now do death rate per capita:

NJ, NY, MA, CT, LA, RI, MS, DC, AZ, MIhttps://t.co/mEf4dgvKqw https://t.co/zAXOgYqtmt — Greg Pollowitz (@GPollowitz) September 22, 2020

Does he still want to try to dunk of Florida?

Tyler is hoping these GOP states catch up with New York and New Jersey in the next few weeks:

I will in a few weeks. Right now it’s D-7 R-3. — Rick Tyler-Still Right (@rickwtyler) September 22, 2020

Sorry. The math just isn’t on his side here, even in Florida which is battling the virus:

CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Florida’s Department of Health on Monday confirmed 1,685 additional cases of COVID-19, the lowest reported since June. https://t.co/EoQmfCYsv7 — Miami Herald (@MiamiHerald) September 21, 2020

And this is why deaths are falling again in Florida:

Death rates follow infection rates . . . — Rick Tyler-Still Right (@rickwtyler) September 22, 2020

It’s like he’s cheering this on:

D-7 R-3 Death rates follow infection rates, thankfully more slowly because of better treatments. The NYC metro hit 3 states early and simultaneously. Now the highest rates of infections are in red states, death rates will follow. — Rick Tyler-Still Right (@rickwtyler) September 22, 2020

Is he not aware that South Florida took action back in July?

#BREAKING: @MayorGimenez will be speaking to CEO’s of Miami-Dade hospitals about ramping DOWN elective surgeries due to surge in COVID-19 patients. pic.twitter.com/TqHULFfnfP — WSVN 7 News (@wsvn) July 1, 2020

What a hack.

***

