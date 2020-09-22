https://www.wnd.com/2020/09/friends-tv-show-reimagined-real-black-cast/

(TODAY) — Gabrielle Union and Sterling K. Brown will be there for you — even if it means only online.

The two are teaming up with fellow actors Ryan Bathe, Uzo Aduba, Aisha Hinds, Kendrick Sampson and Jeremy Pope to do an all-Black rendition of the classic NBC show “Friends.”

Phoebe will be played by Aduba, while Bathe will portray Rachel and Hinds will act as Monica. “This Is Us” star Brown will play Ross while Sampson will be Joey and Pope will fill the role of Chandler. Union will serve as host.

