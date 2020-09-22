https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/giuliani-deblasio-newyork-mayor/2020/09/22/id/988210

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio is saying he needs $9 billion to fill the city’s budget hole because “he’s wasted probably way more than $9 billion,” President Donald Trump’s attorney and former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani said Tuesday while attacking the city’s Democrat leader.

“He has clearly been the worst mayor in the history of the city,” Giuliani said on Fox Business’ “Mornings With Maria.” “I can’t tell you how bad he is, how many things he’s done wrong. But it is clear this is an anarchist city. All you need to prove it are the videos of the riots that took place and the fact that the police stood and watched the rioters.”

The police would not have stood by if they were not ordered to do so, said Giuliani.

“I believe if you ever held a trial you could call police commanders who would testify that the mayor personally called them and told them to stand down,” he claimed. “I don’t even know if that makes him an accessory to robbery.”

Giuliani also labeled de Blasio as a “danger” and claimed “people die as a result of his incompetence.”

“It kind of explains to us the importance of public office and if you make a terrible mistake, public office is so important, mayor, governor, president, people will die,” said Giuliani. “More people died in this pandemic than had to because he never used the wonderful boat that the president sent here, one that I used a great deal during September 11.”

The former mayor also blamed de Blasio’s “targeting” of the police for officers being shot.

“I think it goes back to when he was first mayor,” said Giuliani. “He ran against the police department. He demonized them. He did the whole stop and frisk thing way beyond how it had to be done. He said that the New York City police department was racist.”

To make a change, the police department must be told they are allowed to do their jobs, even if things get “a little too rough,” said Giuliani.

“When you’re making arrests, you’re not arresting nice people,” said Giuliani. “If I was the governor of New York I would throw de Blasio out.”

