In July US Attorney General Bill Barr was called in to testify before Jerry Nandler and the Democrat idiots running the House Judiciary Committee.

Chairman Jerry Nadler opened the hearing with several baseless attacks on Attorney General Barr.

Nadler and his fellow Democrats attacked the Attorney General, hurled insults and accused him of all kinds of baseless atrocities.

Crazy Nadler abused the Republican members in the hearing.

And Rep. Nadler refused to allow AG Barr from taking lunch.

And then to top it off Jerry Nadler took a nap.

It was a complete sham.

So it should be no surprise really that the Department of Justice refused a request by Jerry Nadler and Democrats to interrogate the top of the DOJ Civil Rights Division and the heads of the Border Patrol and US Marshals Service to come and testify next week before the committee.

It’s a complete waste of time.

Here is a copy of the DOJ refusal.

Via Buzzfeed reporter Zoe Tillman.

New: DOJ is refusing to send Eric Dreiband, the head of the Civil Rights Division, and the heads of BOP and the US Marshals Service to testify before House Judiciary, saying members repeatedly interrupted the AG and “squandered” the opportunity to get info https://t.co/PAb1KUmenU pic.twitter.com/Zgoen5aMHl — Zoe Tillman (@ZoeTillman) September 22, 2020

