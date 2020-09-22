https://www.theblaze.com/good-morning-mug-club/good-morning-mug-club-is-live-democrats-go-after-amy-coney-barrett

Steven looks at the buzz around Amy Coney Barrett, the judge rumored to be Trump’s pick to fill Ginsburg’s seat on the Supreme Court. He then looks at the top leftist meltdowns about Biden’s presidency and Ginsburg’s nomination and how they compare to others of the past. Last, he examines the CDC’s most recent flip-flop and their history of reversals.

Use promo code LWC to save $10 on one year of BlazeTV.

Want more from Steven Crowder?

To enjoy more of Steven’s uncensored late-night comedy that’s actually funny, join Mug Club — the only place for all of Crowder uncensored and on demand.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

