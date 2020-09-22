https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/09/22/good-president-trumps-executive-order-abolishing-critical-race-theory-has-the-potential-to-cripple-hundreds-of-academic-projects/

Reuters’ U.S. opinion editor might find it bananas, but President Trump’s executive order banning federal funds from going toward training and workshops centered around critical race theory has been expanded, to the point where it also includes federal contractors — meaning companies that want to do business with the federal government will have to scrap all of their white fragility seminars too.

Here’s Christopher Rufo, the driving force behind the effort, with a page-by-page look at the order:

This is the sort of thing that only Donald Trump would have taken on — it would be nice if voters actually were told of the many things he’s actually achieved in three-and-a-half years.

