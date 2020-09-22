https://davidharrisjr.com/steven/gop-lawmakers-introduce-hold-rioters-accountable-act-pelosi-democrats-and-george-soros-hit-the-hardest/

GOP lawmakers Congresswoman Debbie Lesko (AZ-08) and Jim Jordan (R-OH-04) have introduced a new bill. The bill holds cities responsible when they have rioting but do nothing about it. They can lose up to 10% of the grant money coming from the federal government. It also goes after the Soros backed prosecutors who drop all charges against rioters.

This revolving door just adds fuel to the fire. My guess is that is exactly what it is designed to do. The Democrats want anarchy. They want it to hurt Trump in the November election. If Joe Biden wins, the Democrats will dump the rioters in a New York minute. Just ask David Hogg, Greta Thunberg, Code pink, and other dupes of the leftist politicians.

Take Minnesota as an example. They have had 1,500 businesses damaged or destroyed. The damages amount to $550 million dollars. Toss in New York, Chicago, LA, Seattle, Portland, and many others and it is astronomical. But there has been much blood spilled as well. In human terms it is devastating and allowing the perps to get away with it is adding insult to injury.

Why not cut off all funding? You could move in and quell the riots and deduct the actual costs from grants to those cities. If the cities won’t clean up their mess, the feds should do it for them. They also need to look into the local prosecutors and see if there is any action that can be taken against them. Is it any wonder crime is soaring in Democratically governed cities and states.

Rioters blocking highways? Surely they can be charged with interfering with interstate commerce. Make the penalties so big they don’t want to take the chance. But it is true that this bill could help cripple cities but only the ones who allowed the riots to continue? The biggest loss will not come from the new bill but by businesses that shutter for good.

Rep. Debbie Lesko (R-AZ) released this statement on Thursday:

Today, U.S. Congresswoman Debbie Lesko (AZ-08) and Ranking Member of the House Committee on the Judiciary, Jim Jordan (R-OH-04), introduced the Holding Rioters Accountable Act of 2020 to hold the rioters responsible for destruction across our nation accountable for their actions and ensure local officials do not turn a blind eye to the chaos in our cities.

“We have laws in our country for a reason and if cities and states choose not to uphold them, they should not be rewarded with money from federal grants,” said Congresswoman Lesko following the introduction of the bill. “I hope this bill will incentivize cities and states to follow the law and hold rioters accountable. There is no place in our nation for this lawlessness.”

The bill grants the attorney general the authority to withhold up to 10 percent of Department of Justice (DOJ) grants from cities and states where prosecutors are failing to prosecute crimes arising from riots and other violent protests. The DOJ is responsible for determining prosecutorial misconduct for the purposes of implementing this legislation.

“Chaos and violence have no place in American cities,” said Ranking Member Jordan. “It’s time for Democrats to denounce violent left-wing extremism, reject efforts to defund the police, and hold anarchists and criminals accountable for their lawlessness.”

The only reason that the riots have been as bad as we’ve seen, is because there are no consequences. This bill will be the foundation of the effort to hold them accountable. No bailouts from the federal government in stand down cities. People living in Chestnut Hills should not subsidize the riots in Minneapolis or Portland.

