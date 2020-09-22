https://www.marketwatch.com/story/republicans-have-the-votes-to-confirm-new-supreme-court-justice-says-sen-lindsey-graham-2020-09-22
The Republican-led Senate appears poised to move forward with confirming a replacement for the late liberal Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, with GOP Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina saying late Monday there was support from a sufficient number of lawmakers.
Four GOP senators could halt a quick confirmation as the party has a 53-47 majority in that chamber, but so far only Republican Sens. Susan Collins of Maine and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska have opposed a vote before the Nov. 3 elections.
“We’ve got the votes to confirm Justice Ginsburg’s replacement before the election,” Graham, who chairs the Senate Judiciary Committee, told Fox News on Monday night. “We’re going to move forward in the committee. We’re going to report the nomination out of the committee to the floor of the United States Senate, so we can vote before the election.”
Republican Sens. Cory Gardner of Colorado, Chuck Grassley of Iowa and Mitt Romney of Utah have sounded supportive of acting this year on a nominee from President Donald Trump. Even if one of them had come out in opposition, there still would appear to be 50 Republican votes to move ahead and Vice President Mike Pence set to break the tie.
Gardner and Grassley expressed their support on Monday, while Romney issued a statement on Tuesday morning. The Utah senator said: “I intend to follow the Constitution and precedent in considering the president’s nominee. If the nominee reaches the Senate floor, I intend to vote based upon their qualifications.”
U.S. stocks SPX, +1.05% DJIA, +0.51% were gaining Tuesday, after a Monday selloff that some analysts attributed in part to the Ginsburg replacement battle amplifying jitters over the election and another coronavirus aid package.
