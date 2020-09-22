https://www.marketwatch.com/story/republicans-have-the-votes-to-confirm-new-supreme-court-justice-says-sen-lindsey-graham-2020-09-22

The Republican-led Senate appears poised to move forward with confirming a replacement for the late liberal Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, with GOP Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina saying late Monday there was support from a sufficient number of lawmakers.

Four GOP senators could halt a quick confirmation as the party has a 53-47 majority in that chamber, but so far only Republican Sens. Susan Collins of Maine and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska have opposed a vote before the Nov. 3 elections.

