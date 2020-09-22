https://www.theepochtimes.com/group-of-parents-stop-man-accused-of-looking-under-bathroom-stall-officials_3510284.html

A South Carolina man was arrested for allegedly looking under a bathroom stall at a South Carolina Cracker Barrel on Sunday.

A 15-year-old girl returned from the women’s restroom, telling her father that a man was looking at her from under a bathroom stall, according to police.

The Duncan Police Department told WYFF that 53-year-old Douglas Lane, of Charlotte, was arrested.

Duncan police Chief Carl Long.said parents who where therefor a girls softball tournament stopped Lane until officers arrived.

He was charged with voyeurism, simple possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia, Long said.

A witness told the station that he was inside the restaurant when he heard what sounded like a fight. “Get him, he’s getting away” is what he recalled hearing.

The witness and his son were close to the door and saw a man with a bloody nose running. He then saw someone tackle the man in the parking lot, according to the station.

Long told WSPA-TV that other fathers aware of the incident helped tackle Lane and restrained him.

Officials said that Lane’s phone was also found on the bathroom floor.

A court official said Lane told authorities that he didn’t realize that he was in the women’s bathroom until he sat down, according to WYFF.

But the official said that the victim told authorities that when she sat down, she saw a man’s head under the stall.

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigations says that Lane is a registered sex offender in the state. The South Carolina sex offender registry also lists him.

Other details were not provided by officials.

