DETROIT POLICE CHIEF: ‘Real Issue’ Behind Riots Isn’t Race, But Really ‘Anarchy and Marxist Ideology’
posted by Hannity Staff – 9.18.20
Detroit Police Chief James Craig sat down for an interview with Townhall this week where he weighed-in on the ongoing anti-police protests in major American cities; saying it has little to do with racism and more to do with “anarchists and Marxist ideology.”
“I can tell you that this group that’s marching, like so many across the country, the anarchist factions of these groups are promoting violence and attacks on police officers. They don’t speak for Detroit,” he told Townhall. “And I recognize that it’s not all of the protestors it’s the core, that little small group, that really tries to create violence.”
“I can tell you: Detroiters don’t like it. They support this chief. They support this police department. They do not support defunding [the police],” he explained. “They know what defunding looks like.”
“Race doesn’t matter,” Craig added. “What matters to them is someone who speaks truth against what their narrative is [which is that] they’re peacefully protesting, which isn’t always the case.”
“The real issue is not as much about the race,” the chief told the website. “The anarchists and the Marxist Ideology, they have no support for anybody in government. They want to undermine that so it doesn’t matter what race your race is. It’s less about that.”
END ELECTORAL COLLEGE? Nevada Passes New Legislation Pegging Electoral Votes to Popular Vote
posted by Hannity Staff – 5.22.19
Nevada is poised to become the next state to peg their electoral votes to the popular vote; passing new legislation Tuesday evening that would bypass the Constitutional process regarding presidential elections.
“The Nevada Senate approved Tuesday a National Popular Vote bill on a party-line vote, sending the legislation aimed at upending the Electoral College to the governor,” reports the Washington Times.
“Assembly Bill 186, which passed the Senate on a 12-8 vote, would bring Nevada into the National Popular Vote Interstate Compact, an agreement between participating states to cast their electoral votes for the winner of the popular vote,” adds the article.
If signed into law by Nevada’s Democratic Governor, the state would officially join 14 other “jurisdictions” across the country that have pledged their delegates to the popular vote.
Supporters of the bill say the legislation will improve the Democratic process by allowing Americans to directly elect their president. Critics say the move is a direct attempt to subvert the US constitution following Hillary Clinton’s defeat to Donald Trump.
A handful of Democratic candidates -including Elizabeth Warren and Beto O’Rourke- have called for the elimination of the Electoral College; claiming the system is “outdated’ and based on historical slavery in the United States.
“I believe we need a constitutional amendment that protects the right to vote for every American citizen and makes sure that vote gets counted,” said Warren during a televised town hall event in March.
Every vote matters. We need to get rid of the Electoral College so that presidential candidates have to ask every American in every part of the country for their vote, not just those in battleground states. #WarrenTownHall pic.twitter.com/UT3mYHXHQ2
— Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) March 19, 2019
“We need to put some federal muscle behind that, and we need to repeal every one of the voter suppression laws that is out there,” she added. “Every vote matters, and the way we can make that happen is that we can have national voting, and that means get rid of the Electoral College.”