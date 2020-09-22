https://hannity.com/iheart-hannity-town-hall-tonight

DETROIT POLICE CHIEF: ‘Real Issue’ Behind Riots Isn’t Race, But Really ‘Anarchy and Marxist Ideology’

posted by Hannity Staff – 9.18.20

Detroit Police Chief James Craig sat down for an interview with Townhall this week where he weighed-in on the ongoing anti-police protests in major American cities; saying it has little to do with racism and more to do with “anarchists and Marxist ideology.”

“I can tell you that this group that’s marching, like so many across the country, the anarchist factions of these groups are promoting violence and attacks on police officers. They don’t speak for Detroit,” he told Townhall. “And I recognize that it’s not all of the protestors it’s the core, that little small group, that really tries to create violence.”

“I can tell you: Detroiters don’t like it. They support this chief. They support this police department. They do not support defunding [the police],” he explained. “They know what defunding looks like.”

“Race doesn’t matter,” Craig added. “What matters to them is someone who speaks truth against what their narrative is [which is that] they’re peacefully protesting, which isn’t always the case.”

“The real issue is not as much about the race,” the chief told the website. “The anarchists and the Marxist Ideology, they have no support for anybody in government. They want to undermine that so it doesn’t matter what race your race is. It’s less about that.”

Read his full interview here.