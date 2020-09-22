Here's Why Justice Ginsburg Is Being Laid to Rest at a Military Cemetery

https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/victoria-taft/2020/09/22/heres-why-justice-ginsburg-is-being-laid-to-rest-at-a-military-cemetery-n951356

As the country reflects on the life of Supreme Court Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, and considers the political ramifications of her passing, such as a mob surrounding Senate Judiciary Chair Lindsey Graham’s house, you might be surprised to learn that her final resting place will be Arlington National Cemetery.

So how did your Monday start? Stand with me against the mob: https://t.co/5iOnCoCB4e pic.twitter.com/nZzz14ngr0 — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) September 21, 2020

Justice Ginsburg died from pancreatic cancer on Friday. According to tradition, flags at Supreme Court’s front plaza are lowered to half staff for the next 30 days. The Supreme Court says Justice Ginsburg will lie in repose at the Supreme Court and then lie in state in the Capitol Building. She’s the first woman to lie in state at the Capitol.

Her bench has been draped in black crepe and rosettes.

PHOTOS: Late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's bench chair draped with black wool crepe. The tradition dates back to at least 1873. pic.twitter.com/m7OEWZ3bZN — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) September 20, 2020

But her final resting place may be raising a few questions. Ginsburg is being interred at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia at a private service next week. She’s not a military veteran, but under the strict rules of the cemetery and at her request, Ginsburg is eligible to be buried at the largely military cemetery. Thirteen Supreme Court justices are buried there. She will be buried next to her husband, an Army veteran, who died in 2010.

In addition to being a spouse of a military veteran, Ginsburg, of course, is allowed to be buried there because of her service on the Supreme Court. Stars and Stripes reports that the associate justice has also been a friend to the military, making her eligible for burial there.

In the case of United States v. Virginia in 1996, Ginsburg wrote the majority opinion striking down Virginia Military Institute’s traditional male-only admission policy. It was the last male-only public school in the country and it contemplated going private to avoid legal repercussions until the Defense Department threatened to pull ROTC programs from the school. […] Before becoming a judge, Ginsburg, representing the American Civil Liberties Union, argued the case of Frontiero v. Richardson before the Supreme Court in 1973. The landmark case decided service members cannot be given different benefits based on gender.

Arlington lists six exceptions in order to be buried at the famous last resting place with some of America’s brightest lights. Here are just three of them.

The decedent's specific military service (contributions and acts) that directly and substantially benefited the United States military. The decedent's specific civilian service (contributions and acts) that directly and substantially benefited the United States military and demonstrates the manner and level of sacrifice or heroism typical of military service. Whether the decedent's combined military and civilian service presents extraordinary circumstances that justify approving an exception to the policy. FLASHBACK: Liberals Celebrated the Death of Conservative Justice Antonin Scalia In the age of COVID-19, many loved ones have not been able to visit hospitals to see their loved ones or attend burials. They're wondering why they can't go to church but can go to Ginsburg's remembrances. Oh, she's gonna have a massive funeral, maybe 2 or 3, it'll be a bunch of pomp & circumstance. Meanwhile, thousands of families still haven't had funerals or been able to even see their loved ones that have died. Fucking disgusting. — 🌸🌺🥊The Heavyweight Haole🥊🌺🌸 (@HolyHaole) September 21, 2020 In addition to the public viewings, thousands gathered outside the Supreme Court over the weekend and were not socially distancing. Flowers, cards, signs, and candles continue to pour in as a constant stream of grateful visitors pay their respects to a national hero and champion of justice and women, creating a colorful tribute outside the Supreme Court. #RBG pic.twitter.com/O64pLviGfg — Alexandra Chalupa (@AlexandraChalup) September 21, 2020

Military.com reports that Arlington has begun reopening for visitors.

Arlington has begun reopening to the public in recent weeks, following a long closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Face masks and social distancing are required, and the most visited sites, including the gravesite of former President John F. Kennedy, are still off limits.

While the mob camps out in front of Senator Graham’s house and a new wave of riots is expected, it’s instructive to remember Ginsburg’s own words about filling a vacancy on the supreme court, as PJ Media colleague Matt Margolis reported.

“That’s their job,” she said in July 2016. “There’s nothing in the Constitution that says the President stops being President in his last year.” “Eight is not a good number for a collegial body that sometimes disagrees,” Ginsburg said on the issue a few months later during an event at the Smithsonian Museum of American History in Washington.

‘The President is elected for 4 years not 3 years’

– Justice #RBG pic.twitter.com/uIdOha2B8X — ACTforAmerica (@ACTforAmerica) September 21, 2020

Four years ago, Democrats were united in calling for an immediate filling of the vacant Supreme Court seat. Here’s an entertaining flashback of Joe, Nancy, and Chuck explaining why naming a successor is of paramount importance.

Whichever RNC staffer did this deserves a promotion 👇 pic.twitter.com/IkNUnJXpKm — IT Guy (@ITGuy1959) September 21, 2020

But that’s was when President Obama was in office.

